Crunch time for top four Tauihi sides

Tahlia Tupaea has been big from deep for the Northern Kāhu again this season. PHOTO: BLAKE ARMSTRONG/ARMSTRONG PHOTOGRAPHY NZ

Format

The Tauihi playoffs start with the clash between No 1 seed v No 4 and the No 2 v No 3. The Mainland Pouākai — who missed the playoffs last year — are top seed, and host the Tokomanawa Queens, who were champions in 2022, tonight. Defending champions the Northern Kāhu are home to the Whai tomorrow afternoon. All teams have the ability to beat each other and Tauihi has been full of the unknown this year. The winners will then play the final — at the top seeds’ home court — next Sunday.

Mainland Pouākai

The Pouākai have come home strong and finished with a 8-4 record. They spread their load across the floor offensively and make it hard for teams to shut them down. McKenzie Forbes has banked 221 points and Mikhaela Cann leads the competitions with 79 assists. Canterbury local Esra McGoldrick is brutal at denying the opposition, and leads the competition with 18 blocks, and Haliegh Reinoehl is big under the basket at both ends with 105 rebounds. They have the upper hand against the Queens, having won their past two encounters and thumped them by 17 points last week.

Northern Kāhu

The defending champions have had two losses in recent weeks; there was one to the Whai and they were swept by 19 points against the Queens last weekend. But they are home to one of the most efficient players in the competition in Ilmar’I Thomas, who leads the competition for second-chance points (61) and is second for points (279). Add in Kiwis Penina Davidson and Tahlia Tupaea, who has 33 triples to her name, and they are big across the floor. Their depth has been prominent this season, with the addition of Australian guards Chloe Forester and Lily Rotunno, and Krystal Leger-Walker’s calm presence off the bench. But the Kāhu, who finished the season with a record of 7-5, need to bounce back if they are to defend their title.

Whai

Talk about a team coming home with a wet sail. The Whai looked shaky in the opening half of the season, but came back nicely to finish 6-6. The return of American Mikayla Cowling and Morgan Yager has been huge for the Whai, and their mid-range shots have helped to keep the team’s scores ticking. Former WNBA player Ashley Joens has been in some form and leads the league for points (283) and three pointers made (38), and is second for second-chance points (50). Former Hoiho player Laina Snyder has been solid and when McKenna Dale is on the floor, the Whai look like a complete package. They have proved to be quite the hurdle for teams to put away — expect nothing less in the finals.

Tokomanawa Queens

The Queens are almost in the opposite position to the Whai. For much of the competition, the Queens appeared to be the front runners, and could have scored top spot. But they have had a couple of costly losses and finished with a record of 6-6. Much talk has been around WNBA player Jordan Horston, and the Seattle Storm forward has certainly made her mark when she has been healthy. South Korean international Jihyun Park has been a revelation and Argentinian international Florencia Chagas added plenty in her return. Louise Brown and Stella Beck are the unsung heroes for the Queens and if Brown has a big game, so does the rest of her team. They will take heart after their doubleheader last weekend. They had a heavy loss to the Pouākai and turned around to thump the Kāhu.

Mainland Pouākai v Tokomanawa Queens

Hodge’s tip: The tougher of the two playoffs, but the Pouākai have played as a more cohesive unit recently, so expect them to get up.

Northern Kāhu v Whai

Hodge’s tip: When Ilmar’I Thomas is on, she is unstoppable — and she will lead the Kāhu to victory.