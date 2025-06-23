Excelsior win to claim second spot, earn life in upcoming playoffs

The Citizens Shield. Photo: Rugby In North Otago

No surprises were sprung during the final round of the Citizens Shield on Saturday with the three leading teams all claiming wins.

Excelsior beat Old Boys 33-22 to ensure they finish in second place on the ladder and earn a life when the playoffs start next weekend.

However, Old Boys were the ones who started faster on Saturday.

They dominated the opening 20 minutes with consistent pressure deep in Blues territory.

Excelsior’s defence hung on, but consistent penalties came to a head when Liam Direen was yellow-carded.

Old Boys made them pay as Lenny Varu scored off a well-executed driving maul.

Blues hit back with a long-range effort.

Off a scrum, No 8 Oli Knopp spied some space on the blindside and took off. He then stabbed a kick ahead and Old Boys made a meal of it before Knopp dove on it to score.

Blues had their second try immediately after.

From the restart, they spun it wide to the left and Tevita Vonotabua found space as he dashed away.

He was eventually brought down just past halfway and Blues went right.

Seeing space, Josh Phipps put in a cross kick which Knopp reeled in, and he drew in the final defender to put winger Etika Qaranivalu in the corner.

Alex Wilson kicked a penalty for Old Boys to stop the bleeding, but Blues scored just before and just after halftime to open up an 18-point lead.

Old Boys needed a spark and got it from Junior Fakatoufifita.

The barnstorming No 8 had been quiet up until this point but off a lineout he charged his way through multiple Blues defenders to score.

Varu scored his second not too long after and Old Boys were back in it.

However, when Malakai Tabiau scored for Blues, it pushed the lead a step too far and his side were able to hold on for the win.

Tabiau was outstanding for Blues at blindside flanker.

He was the busiest player on the field and was rewarded with a five-pointer.

Phipps put in another strong showing in the No 10 jersey as well.

Valley won their eighth straight game and will finish top off the table following their 34-22 win over Maheno.

The green machine were impressive in the first 40 minutes but Valley flexed their muscles in the second half to get the win.

Athletic Marist also had a big second-half effort to beat Kurow 44-21.

The Red Devils led 14-10 at halftime before Athies ran in six tries in the second 40 to run away with the win.