Maniototo score late in upset

Photo: ODT files

The charge for top spots in the Central Otago premier club competition intensified after Maniototo pulled off an upset 18-15 victory over Alexandra at Ranfurly on Saturday.

Alexandra racked up 50 points when the sides clashed earlier this season.

On Saturday, as they trailed 15-11 with time running out, Maniototo threw everything at the visitors, securing victory when fullback Daniel Adam crashed over in the corner.

That put the Maggots ahead 16-15 with drama added to the occasion when Ben Maxwell’s sideline conversion bounced off both uprights and the crossbar before going over.

Maniototo coach Ken Wills lavished praise on blindside flanker Sam Jopp, who scored a vital try and provided inspiration for his team-mates.

"We rested him against Wakatipu after he’d taken a head knock," Wills said.

"He wanted to go on, but we thought it wiser to keep him sidelined with important contests coming up. And it paid off."

This was only Alexandra’s third defeat of the season, the other two being to Wakatipu, with whom they are in a desperate battle to claim a home semifinal.

Alexandra captain Tyler Ford kicked two goals to become the first player to crack a century of points for the season.

However, it is advantage Wakatipu now, after they put away Arrowtown 29-5 at Jack Reid Park, though both teams have to play competition leaders Upper Clutha over the next fortnight.

Alexandra will host Upper Clutha at Molyneux Park this Saturday with Wakatipu challenging Upper Clutha for the White Horse Trophy at Wanaka in the final qualifying round on July 5.

Wakatipu took an awfully long time to exert control in their derby clash against Arrowtown, finding themselves 5-3 down with halftime approaching.

The locals, inspired by two of yesterday’s heroes, Malcolm Sutherland (who began the season as assistant coach) and the indefatigable Aidan Winter (now into his 40s and who finished up playing 75 minutes as a sub), pinned Wakatipu deep in their territory for much of the first half.

But in the four minutes remaining after Sutherland scored a cracking try, Wakatipu exploded into life, claiming two converted tries, the first to lock Toby Higgins, the other to winger Jamie Natapu after a scorching 50m burst by Rube Peina.

Wakatipu had things under control in the second half, adding two more tries to clinch an important bonus point.

Cromwell needed a 77th-minute penalty goal from Rhys Harold to register their second victory of the season, 22-20 against Matakanui Combined at Omakau after leading 12-10 at halftime.

Cromwell’s heroes were tight forwards Stefan Blakeborough, Alex Chubb (who both scored tries) and man of the match, lock Reon Buchanan, plus midfielder Charlie Tiko, who recently recorded his 100th appearance.

The victory allowed Cromwell to retain the Travis Hamilton Memorial Trophy.

By Bob Howitt