Ready for winter feed competition

After a challenging year, the Northern A&P Association hopes to get back on track with its annual winter feed competitions.

When last November’s Rangiora show became a casualty of Covid-19, the show committee hoped to get some normality back by holding its first winter feed competitions since 2019, event organiser Malcolm Wyllie said.

"These competitions were canned last year, but the A&P committees around the region have been getting back into it with the autumn shows this year, so we’re just keen to get the word out and encourage people to get involved."

Entries for the winter feed contest will close on on Friday and on-farm judging will take place on May 25 and 26.

The hay, baleage and silage competition will be on May 28. Entries can be dropped off at the Rangiora Showgrounds between noon and 1pm. Judging is at 1.30pm.

The results of both competitions will be announced at a social function in the Rangiora Showgrounds Function Centre on May 28, from 7.30pm.

"This year has been a hard one. The irrigated crops are pretty good because they’ve had some moisture, but dryland crops have struggled," Mr Wyllie said.

"But it’s a good opportunity for farmers to get out and mix and pick up some good ideas to improve their own crops."

Winners would have bragging rights and there would be good prizes, he said.