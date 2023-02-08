Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Shear endurance

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events
    Brodie Horrell, of Gore.
    Brodie Horrell, of Gore.
    Participant Matt Hunt, of Invercargill.
    Participant Matt Hunt, of Invercargill.
    Alex Clapham, of Roxburgh.
    Alex Clapham, of Roxburgh.
    Kalin Chrystal, of Hawkes Bay.
    Kalin Chrystal, of Hawkes Bay.
    Sheep set to be shorn.
    Sheep set to be shorn.

    For Shear 4 A Cause, five men shore sheep for 24 hours over a 32-hour period to raise money for their respective charities at Wohelo Station in West Otago on Saturday and Sunday last week. The shearers and their respective charities were Brodie Horrell (Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust); Alex Clapham (Farmstrong); Matt Hunt (KidzWay Tapanui) Paul Hodges (Rural Support Trust) and Kalin Chrystal (Talk Peach Gynaecological Foundation). A sixth stand in the woolshed was for invited shearers, who raised funds for Ronald McDonald House. Shawn McAvinue caught some of the action in the woolshed on Saturday.

    Southern Rural Life