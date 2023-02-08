Shear endurance

For Shear 4 A Cause, five men shore sheep for 24 hours over a 32-hour period to raise money for their respective charities at Wohelo Station in West Otago on Saturday and Sunday last week. The shearers and their respective charities were Brodie Horrell (Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust); Alex Clapham (Farmstrong); Matt Hunt (KidzWay Tapanui) Paul Hodges (Rural Support Trust) and Kalin Chrystal (Talk Peach Gynaecological Foundation). A sixth stand in the woolshed was for invited shearers, who raised funds for Ronald McDonald House. Shawn McAvinue caught some of the action in the woolshed on Saturday.