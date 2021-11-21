Southern towns swarmed in Mother of All Protests

motherofallprotestsgorejaq.jpg A procession of vehicles make their way down the main street of Gore today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Groundswell's ‘‘Mother of All Protests’’ has kicked off all around the country this afternoon.

Several towns throughout the South have protests of varying size in process.

Protests are happening in places such as Alexandra, Balclutha, Bluff, Gore, Greymouth, Hokitika, Invercargill, Mosgiel/Dunedin, Oamaru, Palmerston, Queenstown, Rakiura/Stewart Island, Te Anau, Timaru, Wanaka.

Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie, of Tapanui, said the protest would take place in about 70 towns and cities across New Zealand.

It is the successor to July’s ‘‘Howl of a Protest’’, which led to large gatherings in most centres nationwide to oppose what Groundswell sees as overregulation of the rural sector by the Government.

The key points included Three Waters reform, the national policy on freshwater, significant natural areas, the national policy on indigenous biodiversity, shortages of seasonal rural workers, climate change policy, the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill and the clean car package.

Tractors and cars have slowed down traffic on Dunedin's motorway as the procession headed towards the city.

In Oamaru Thames Highway and Thames St are completely backed up with hundreds, if not thousands, of tractors, utes, cars, sprayers and old fire trucks heading down the centre of town protesting against what they were saying are unworkable regulations.

Plenty are filled with signs about three waters and many are tooting in support. Some supporters are on the streets too, with signs saying “urban and rural need consultation not legislation”.

Gore's Main St is also being flooded by a stream of tractors, trucks and cars.

About 70 vehicles and four tractors congregated at Woolshed Rd near Hanley's Farm in Queenstown in support of the movement.

The group drove the 15km to the Queenstown town centre, travelling down the main street, turning around at the bottom of Fernhill and dispersing thereafter.

Queenstown Groundswell organiser Grant McMaster said people he'd spoken to were "dissatisfied" around issues such as the National Policy Statement on Freshwater, National Policy statement on indigenous biodiversity, significant natural area regulations, prioritising seasonal workers, the 'ute tax' and most recently the Three Waters Reform.

He said regulations were "unworkable" and "nobody is against change", but there needed to be more consultation.

"This just doesn't affect our rural people, this affects all of New Zealanders."

In a statement on Newstalk ZB this afternoon, the Groundswell organisation said Covid-19 had been tough enough on both rural and urban, with unworkable regulations adding to people's worries and frustrations.

"We, the people of New Zealand want an end to these regulations until genuine consultation takes place that treats all New Zealand citizens in a fair and equal manner resolving in acceptable resolutions for all.

"If the Government is not forthcoming in addressing these issues, I call on all New Zealanders to join our protest in Wellington in February next year. We say 'enough is enough' and ask all participants to disperse and go home in a peaceful manner," the statement said.

- additional reporting NZ Herald