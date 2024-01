Sophia Smalley, 8, of Kauana, found a litter of piglets she could pat among the animals at the show, held at the Winton Racecourse. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

The Winton A&P Show offered up all the usual rural delights for families on Saturday.

Invercargill police prosecutor Sergeant Carmen Stewart and Winton watch house officer Katrina Todd were on duty with Gus, the former racehorse, keeping an eye on all the activities at the Winton A&P Show on Saturday.

Between the magic show, big dig, lolly scrambles, bouncy castles and pony rides, there was plenty to keep children occupied while parents enjoyed the trade displays and woodchopping and shearing competitions.

The annual Southland rural event had been held on the third Saturday in January since 1875.