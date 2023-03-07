Young shooters offered exclusive duck pond, mai-mai access

A mai-mai on Takitakitoa Wetland, near Henley. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Junior and novice shooters in Otago are being offered a chance at exclusive access to mai-mais and duck ponds for the opening of the 2023 game bird season.

"We’re always keen to see more young people getting into duck hunting," Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon said.

"To help them along, we’ve launched a junior and novice hunters’ ballot for access on some of our wetlands during the first nine days of the duck season."

The ballot applies to mai-mais or ponds on five wetlands managed by Otago Fish & Game at Takitakitoa and Otokia in the lower Taieri area, and Tokomariro Mouth, Inch Clutha and Waitepeka in the Clutha area.

Access permits will be valid from May 6-12. Each junior shooter must be accompanied by an adult.

"Young hunters are usually introduced to the sport by parents, other relatives or older friends," Mr Dixon said.

"These outdoor experiences can grow bonds of family and friendship, often creating lifetime memories.

"While harvesting game for the table, they’re also learning to appreciate our wetlands and rivers."

Shooters must carry valid game bird and firearms licences.

The ballot closes at the end of the month and the draw will be held on April 3.

To apply, follow the link on the Otago Fish & Game Facebook page.

"We’re seeing plenty of ducks at the wetlands, but we’re hoping for more rain before the season opens on May 6," Mr Dixon said.

After the first week, a limited number of permits to shoot on the managed wetlands would be issued to adults.

For more information, phone Steve Dixon on 021 190-0711 or email sdixon@fishandgame.org.nz.

- Staff reporter