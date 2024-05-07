Drunk teen hid in stranger's house after crash - police

A drunk Dunedin teenager on an afternoon drive allegedly crashed into a parked car and sought refuge in a stranger’s house, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Hillary St in Pine Hill at 1pm yesterday after an allegedly drunk teenager crashed his vehicle into a parked car on the street.

After he crashed, the 18-year-old fled the scene and walked around until he entered a stranger’s home, where he was located by police.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 825mcg, the legal limit for someone under the age of 20 is 0mcg.

The man was arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated and had his licence suspended for 28 days.

