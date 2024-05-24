Three arrested on way to Dunedin gang member's tangi

Police at the entrance of the Andersons Bay Cemetery on Tomahawk Rd this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Three people have been arrested in relation to a procession for the tangi of a Dunedin-based gang member.

A police spokesperson said they had an increased presence in the wider Dunedin area as a group of gang members travelled in procession from Balclutha to Corstorphine.

The three people arrested were charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, and obstruction.

Two vehicles were also impounded, the spokesperson said.

"There is a zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours, and those that decide to act poorly should expect action to be taken and follow-up enforcement."