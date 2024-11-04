Car stealing teens ran out of petrol twice: police

Photo: ODT files

A trio of teens who led officers on a car stealing crime spree from South Dunedin to Temuka ran out of petrol twice before being caught, police say.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said two males, aged 15 and 16, stole a vehicle from Melbourne St in South Dunedin at 6pm on Thursday with the intention of travelling to Christchurch.

A 13-year-old female joined the pair on their trip, Sgt Reay said.

The group made it to Oamaru but their vehicle started to run low on fuel.

They dumped it and went looking for another so they could continue their trip, he said.

‘‘Over the next couple of hours they broke into and tried to take at least seven vehicles before successfully stealing a Nissan.

‘‘But it also had no gas and was also dumped in Oamaru.’’

The female was ‘‘ditched’’ by the pair in the North Otago town and handed herself into police.

The males were located by Temuka officers and caught after a ‘‘short flee incident’’.

They have been referred to youth services for multiple car-related offences.

