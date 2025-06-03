Driver more than five times the limit on SH1

Police are frustrated after extremely high breath alcohol levels were recorded by Otago drivers over the long weekend.

One Dunedin man, who found himself at a checkpoint in Kaikorai Valley Rd at 9.25pm on Sunday, immediately admitted to police he had been drinking, acting Senior Sergeant Matt Nichols, of Dunedin, said.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1071mcg — more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

He had his licence suspended for 28 days, his car impounded and he will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date charged with excess breath alcohol.

That was not the highest level recorded in Otago over the long weekend though.

On Friday, a 31-year-old man driving to Invercargill from Christchurch was stopped on State Highway 1 in Oamaru after a member of the public reported his erratic driving to police, Sgt Nichols said.

When police caught up with him, he recorded a breath alcohol level of 1315mcg — more than five times the legal limit.

The man was arrested, taken into custody at the scene, and charged with excess breath alcohol.

He will appear in Oamaru District Court at a later date.

Police thanked the member of the public who reported the man’s driving behaviour.

"Motorists are urged to take greater responsibility on our roads, and ensure everyone in their vehicle is able to reach their destination safely."

On Sunday morning at about 8am, an 18-year-old driving down Castle St was stopped by police for driving without his headlights on.

At 8am, the sky was still dark enough to require headlights to be on.

Police had the teenager undergo breath testing procedures and he recorded a breath alcohol level of 760mcg — the legal limit for people under 20-years-old is 0mcg.

The teenager's car was impounded, his licence was suspended for 28 days and he was charged with excess breath alcohol.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz