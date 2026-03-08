Extensive search for kayaker on West Coast

This kayak was found washed up near Blaketown about 7.30pm yesterday. Photo: NZ Police

An extensive search is under way for a missing kayaker on the West Coast.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, of West Coast Search and Rescue, said emergency services received a report of a person swept out to sea in the Greymouth/Blaketown area yesterday.

"Extensive searches have been conducted in the area, involving police, Fire and Emergency NZ, Kotuku Surf Lifesaving and Garden City Helicopters."

The Emily B Drifter had also been deployed, using live GPS tracking to replicate where a person in the ocean may be.

A kayak was located washed up near Blaketown about 7.30pm yesterday.

Sgt Kirkwood said police are making inquiries to determine whether it is linked to the person that was seen.

"We’re asking anybody who recognises this kayak, or has not heard from somebody who was kayaking in Greymouth yesterday, to contact police via 105."

Please quote the reference number P065678948.

- Allied Media