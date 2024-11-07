Entertainment figure denies sex charges, admits dealing drugs

A prominent figure in the Dunedin entertainment scene, accused of paying a 15-year-old for sex, has admitted dealing methamphetamine.

The defendant, aged in his 40s, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying the class-A drug, one of possessing it and another count of selling cannabis.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded not guilty to eight remaining charges of a sexual nature and elected trial by jury.

Three new counts were laid today.

According to court documents the defendant made objectionable publications between April and September last year.

Those charges each carry a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

The initial allegations, on which he was arrested in August, involved the man “entering into arrangement ... under which [a 15-year-old] was to supply commercial sexual services to him’’, once organised through a dating website and once via Instagram.

He also faces three counts of receiving such services from the girl.

The alleged crimes occurred between April last year and August this year.

The man’s bail conditions include a 7pm-7am curfew at his Otago home and a bar from using illicit substances or contacting the complainant.

He was ordered to surrender his passport to the court and was banned from accessing social media applications including one called Sugar Daddy Meet.

The defendant will next appear in court in February.