Jail for Dunedin man who mistreated dogs

A dog owner who aggressively berated his pets needs to be "better trained himself", a judge says.

Luke James Ruane Maloney, 35, attracted numerous complaints from his neighbours in North East Valley because of his "alpha male" posturing in relation to his two American bulldogs.

At a judge-alone trial in the Dunedin District Court he was found guilty of ill-treating the animals and was recently jailed for six weeks.

Judge Jim Large said a prison term was the only option because of his remand status.

"I was concerned about Mr Maloney’s alpha male attitude and discipline in training the animals, and had he been in the community ... then I would have sentenced him to supervision with anger management to be a real component," he said.

The judge also disqualified the defendant from pet ownership for two years, "so that it brings home to him the need for him to be better trained himself before he endeavours to train animals".

At trial, the court heard Maloney bought the dogs — Compton and Mystik — for $3000 when they were just weeks old.

But his disciplinary methods attracted the attention of nearby residents, several of whom complained to authorities.

Witnesses told the court Maloney yelled and swore at the dogs, threatening to give them a hiding or break their jaw.

Judge Large stressed there was no evidence of the defendant physically abusing the animals, but the testimony of SPCA vet Lyndell Olley was crucial in proving the charge.

She told the court the sounds the pets made were consistent with them being "terrified".

"Dogs don’t yelp like that normally. You don’t hear that unless there’s extreme pain or extreme fear," she said.

Maloney also gave evidence at trial and explained the noises coming from his property.

"I’ll pick up a stick or my scuff [sandal] and hit the ground with it. It’s my way of showing my dogs I’m the alpha, I’m the boss," he said.

"I would agree my yelling and excessive hitting the kennel ... could be the wrong way of doing things."

He said his actions stemmed from his fear the animals would escape on to the road or be shot by a farmer and he claimed the yelping was not a sign of distress.

Judge Large disagreed.

Since the dogs had been confiscated they had been housed with the SPCA.

The court heard their behaviour towards one another had recently deteriorated and it was deemed unsafe for them to be together.

Counsel Libby Hadlow argued Compton could be released to Maloney’s partner, who was willing to change her work shifts to care for the animals.

The judge, however, said they were both owned by the defendant and would be forfeited.

It would be the SPCA’s decision as to whether a third party could care for either of the pets, he said.

Maloney was also convicted of two charges of driving while suspended and banned from driving for six months.