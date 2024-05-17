Teenage girl allegedly attacked in George St

A teenage girl was one of two strangers allegedly assaulted by a man in his fifties in central Dunedin yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said at 2pm yesterday in George St a 54-year-old man kicked a stranger in the shins and pushed a 15-year-old girl in the back with his forearm.

After pushing her, he started to verbally abuse the teenager, Sgt Lee said.

Both members of the public were unknown to the man.

The girl left George St and went to the Dunedin Central police station where she reported the unprovoked assault.

Police located the man and arrested him.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Police were called to the Octagon at 1.30am this morning after two men got into a fight outside the Social Club bar.

A 36-year-old man and 21-year-old man were identified as the participants of the fight.

Police were called and located the 36-year-old man and issued him with a warning for fighting in a public place.

The 21-year-old fled the scene on foot and inquiries were ongoing to locate the man.

