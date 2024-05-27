Man denies speeding after car snapped at 174kmh

A man whose car was snapped driving at 174kmh on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway says he was not behind the wheel at the time.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said while police had a speed camera van parked up at the Abbotsford onramp on Friday, the camera operator snapped a driver of a vehicle, allegedly a 34-year-old man, travelling at 151kmh in the southbound lane between 7pm and 8pm.

The driver of the vehicle then turned around and came north along the motorway, where he was checked again — this time travelling at 174kmh.

The camera operator radioed the details to police who searched for the vehicle.

They located the man at 9pm in South Rd and stopped him at a petrol station in Princes St.

The driver of the vehicle, who had two passengers in the car with him, denied speeding, telling police he was not driving along the Southern Motorway around those times.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 351mcg and was issued an infringement notice.

Police were waiting for the pictures from the speed camera van to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time.

The usual fine for excessive speeding is automatic loss of licence for 28 days.

