Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Concerns for missing South Dunedin man

    Photo: NZ Police
    Police and family have concerns for a missing South Dunedin man last seen yesterday afternoon.

    Stephen was last seen about 4pm yesterday, wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and glasses.

    "Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare," police said in a statement.

    He was possibly not wearing shoes.

    Anyone who has seen Stephen, or has any information on where he could be, is urged to call 111 immediately, quoting reference number P062747088. - APL

     

     

