Concerns for missing South Dunedin man

Photo: NZ Police

Police and family have concerns for a missing South Dunedin man last seen yesterday afternoon.

Stephen was last seen about 4pm yesterday, wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and glasses.

"Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare," police said in a statement.

He was possibly not wearing shoes.

Anyone who has seen Stephen, or has any information on where he could be, is urged to call 111 immediately, quoting reference number P062747088. - APL