Concerns for missing South Dunedin man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police and family have concerns for a missing South Dunedin man last seen yesterday afternoon.
Stephen was last seen about 4pm yesterday, wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and glasses.
"Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare," police said in a statement.
He was possibly not wearing shoes.
Anyone who has seen Stephen, or has any information on where he could be, is urged to call 111 immediately, quoting reference number P062747088. - APL