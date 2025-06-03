Diner knocked down in St Clair hit and run

Bedford St, St Clair. Photo: Google Maps

A man out for a meal with friends in St Clair was run over by a stranger after a confrontation escalated.

The incident unfolded when a 59-year-old man, his wife, and two friends were in Bedford St heading to a restaurant for dinner.

As the group walked across the road on Sunday evening, a man began to kick their vehicle, Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols, of Dunedin, said.

When confronted about damaging the car, the man became aggressive.

Police were called and the group got into a ‘‘bit of a push and shove,’’ before the alleged offender ran to his own car to flee.

The victim stood in front of the other man’s vehicle and told him he had to wait for police.

However, the driver hit the gas and drove straight into the man, toppling him, and fled the scene.

Police later arrested the man in Fitzroy St, Caversham.

He was arrested and charged with wilful damage and assault with a weapon.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

