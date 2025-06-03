Retail rage: Man slapped with shoe in Dunedin mall assault

Photo: ODT Files

A man who assaulted a stranger in the middle of a busy Dunedin mall missed every punch he threw so resorted to a shoe, police say.

Police arrested the 51-year-old man in the Meridian Mall on Monday after he allegedly assaulted a stranger at about midday, Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols, of Dunedin, said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was making his way through the mall when the older man ‘‘shoulder barged’’ him for no apparent reason.

An argument broke out between the pair, and the older man then threw multiple punches at the victim’s direction — all of them missing their target, Sgt Nichols said.

He was then restrained, but broke free, and ‘‘slapped’’ the victim with his shoe.

The man then kicked the victim multiple times in the ribs before fleeing the scene.

Police located the man shortly after who was arrested and charged with assault.

He was held to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Earlier on Friday, a 19-year-old teenager who was fighting his ‘‘friend’’ in the middle of Dunedin Central at about 1am ran away once he learnt police had been called.

He was located a short time afterwards however the teenager attempted to resist arrest multiple times.

The teenager was eventually bought under control, arrested, and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date charged with disorderly conduct.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz