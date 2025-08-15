Focus moves to above-ground works

Dunedin City Council contractors plan for the above-ground work in Bath St after the underground works in the pipe upgrade project were completed yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The underground work for an upgrade to a central Dunedin street is complete.

The completion of essential below-ground pipe replacement marks a major milestone in the Bath St pipe upgrade.

The underground work completed, the project focus now moves to above-ground works to refresh the road surface and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

The project to replace degraded underground pipes dating back to 1887 in Bath St and lower Stuart St began in May last year.

The Dunedin City Council had approved a $17million budget for the project.

Council transport senior project manager Susil Gunathilake said the replacements would future-proof the city’s water, stormwater and sewer pipelines for at least the next century.

Work involved "major activities", including excavating a 5m deep hole at the intersection of Stuart St and Bath St and connecting a historic brick barrel main at Moray Pl.

The team had to navigate a "spaghetti junction" of utilities in Bath St and reinforce a building, which was the site of Side On Cafe, to bring a digger inside to excavate pipes 3m beneath its floor.

The council paid $695,000 to the cafe’s owners to end its lease after buying the building for $1.775m in 2022.

Archaeologists were on-site throughout the project as the excavations revealed fascinating glimpses into the city’s past.

Artefacts uncovered included shoes, a 19th century "health bitters" bottle, ink pots, wooden steps and some brick and bluestone foundations once part of stables in Bath St.

Contractor Downer worked to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and the wider community during the "make-under" stage of the project.

It will continue to do the same during the "makeover" stage of the project.

The above-ground work involves complex streetscaping works to improve the surface of Bath St and will include additional pedestrian and shared spaces similar to those in George St.

Work has begun to construct footpaths and drainage on the harbour-side of the street, which will then be followed by the same on the Octagon side.

The project is on track to finish on schedule in October. — Allied Media