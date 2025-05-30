Stolen knife last of crimes for jailed man

Rewa Kingi was locked up for eight months over a half dozen crimes, including stealing a knife from a Dunedin shop. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Ten months of crime came to an end when a man was caught strolling down a central Dunedin street with a stolen 21cm kitchen knife, a court has heard.

Rewa Benjermin Herini Kingi, 54, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where he conceded he needed to address his alcohol issues.

He was first arrested in June last year after buying a pizza then disputing the price with a staff member.

After attempting to "staunch out" the victim, Kingi punched him in the face and continued to throw strikes as he was ejected from the store.

Judge David Robinson said he had watched the CCTV footage of the incident and attempts by the defendant to minimise his role as the aggressor were firmly rejected.

Over the following months, Kingi was twice caught drink-driving — his third and fourth such convictions — and while it was not explicit driver error that led to his arrest, the judge said he would have been "well and truly impaired".

During the latter incident, in February, the defendant’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, the court heard.

Just weeks later, Kingi was caught driving while disqualified and his car was impounded.

The lack of vehicle made his subsequent crime on April 4, difficult to explain.

Kingi stole five auto window stickers, worth $65, from Supercheap Auto before walking a matter of metres down Cumberland St to Total Food Equipment.

There — "more concerningly", Judge Robinson said — the man swiped a 21cm filleting knife worth $229 and left without paying.

Several police cars descended on the scene after reports of the knife-wielding defendant filtered through, and Kingi was quickly arrested.

Counsel Caitlin Smith said her client was "very ,very focused" on confronting his alcohol addiction and had self-referred to a counselling service before he was locked up.

The judge accepted Kingi appeared motivated to change but underscored his criminal history which featured violence and a lack of compliance with previous sentences.

"You’ve made some insightful comments... follow through on those sentiments," he said.

Kingi was jailed for eight months which took into account more than $12,000 of fines being wiped from his record.

He was banned from driving for 28 days with alcohol-interlock provisions to follow.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz