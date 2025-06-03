Teen who nicked parents' car calls mum after crashing

The car had to be towed from the hedge. Photo: Getty Images

A young teenager who nicked his parents' car for a joyride around Allanton soon found himself ringing mum and dad after getting the car stuck in a hedge.

The youth called his parents at about 7am yesterday while sitting in the car he had crashed into a bush, Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols, of Dunedin, said.

The car had to be towed from the hedge by Reilly’s Towage and the teenager was referred to Youth Aid for follow up.

Throughout Sunday and yesterday, police received multiple calls from many members of the public about one particular driver.

The 33-year-old woman was travelling erratically and at high speeds, while performing multiple dangerous overtakes within a 24-hour period.

Officers eventually found the woman in Forbury Rd, South Dunedin at about 11.50pm and signalled her to pull over.

However, the woman sped off and police did not pursue, Sgt Nicols said.

Later in the day, police were called to a crash involving the woman in South Rd, Kensington.

She had crashed into a parked vehicle in the street and fled into the nearby Southern Cemetery.

Police dogs were tracked to locate the woman and they found her in the cemetery a short time later.

She was arrested and charged with driving in a dangerous manner, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights, failed to stop for ascertain injury and for refusing a medical officer’s request for a blood sample.

The woman was held in custody and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

That afternoon, police were called to a crash in George St where a cyclist had been hit by a car.

A 20-year-old man was driving along the road and failed to look both ways before making a manoeuver.

He drove into a cyclist, causing the rider to fly into the air before hitting the ground, Sgt Nichols said.

The cyclist was transported to Dunedin Hospital to be assessed for injuries.

