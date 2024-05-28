Girl, 15, bites cop's arm during 'violent' arrest

A passerby watches as Dunedin police bundle the girl into a police car in the Octagon yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A 15-year-old girl allegedly bit a police officer and kicked out the centre console of a police vehicle after being arrested for tagging in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested a 15-year-old girl at about 12pm yesterday after she allegedly spray painted graffiti across nine buildings in central Dunedin.

During the arrest, she bit an arresting officer, drawing blood and causing a golf ball sized wound, spat at police, and kicked out the centre console air vents of a police vehicle, he said.

After spray painting buildings, she fled the scene once police spotted her, but was found in Princes St spraying rust protector, causing damage to windows and walls.

The teenager, while being arrested, was ‘‘violent’’, toward officers, but was restrained and put into the patrol car.

She was charged with wounding by reckless disregard, resisting police, and 10 charges of willful damage, one for the damaged patrol car and nine for the spate of spray painting around the city.

The bitten police officer sought medical attention and will undergo tests.

She was bailed and will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz