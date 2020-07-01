Catchment work documented

New Zealand Landcare Trust has launched a new book to mark the end of the successful Southland Farmer-driven Community Catchment Groups Project.

The project, led by NZ Landcare Trust and funded by Ministry for Primary Industries through their Sustainable Farming Fund and other co-funders, finished on June 30 with hundreds of farmers and landowners on board and making positive change to their land, and their catchments, through the formation of 23 Southland catchment groups and a determined focus on good management practices.

The book was a great way to finish what has been an inspiring project, NZ Landcare Trust communications manager Hannah Blake said

"This book creates a record of what has been such a successful project. It brings together all the work done by the trust’s project co-ordinator, Sarah Thorne, and the farmers and their communities throughout Southland. It shows the level of community collaboration that occurred throughout it all.

"This book will also be used as a resource for other regions so they can learn from what worked and what didn’t, and implement those proven ideas and plans."

Ms Thorne said the project had been an absolute pleasure to work on.