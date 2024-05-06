'No reverse': Driver's excuse for bizarre McDonald's exit

A Ford Ranger owner was not loving the attention he got from police, after driving over the gardens and the kerb at McDonald’s Andersons Bay at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling South Dunedin about 1am on Saturday, when they saw a ute using a rather unorthodox route to leave the popular fast food joint.

Instead of using the traditional exits, the Ford Ranger left the carpark by simply driving over the surrounding garden and on to the footpath, before heading off down the street.

"As a result, we stopped the driver. He was found to be disqualified.

"His explanation for driving across the garden and the kerb was that the vehicle had ‘no reverse’."

Snr Sgt Bond said the driver was charged with driving while disqualified and his vehicle had been impounded for 28 days.

"His actions brought himself to police attention."

