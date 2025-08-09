Warm welcome for Aussie delegation in Queenstown

In a world full of uncertainty, one sure thing was that Australia and New Zealand continue to stand together.

They were the words of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this afternoon following his official welcome to Queenstown at Taramea, a private meeting house built by entrepreneur Rod Drury, where he and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon are holding their annual leaders' meeting.

It is the first time the Australia New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting has been held in Queenstown since 2021, when former prime ministers Scott Morrison and Dame Jacinda Ardern had a tightly-controlled and scheduled meeting, primarily due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Christopher Luxon (left) and Anthony Albanese greet Sir Tipene O'Regan. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Luxon gave a warm welcome to Mr Albanese and others in the delegation, thanking them for their visit, saying: "You are indeed special and great friends. In fact, you are not just friends - you are whanau, you are family."

Mr Luxon said while the world "seems pretty fractious ... we have no greater friend than Australia".

"As a result, the two of us being able to come together to advocate for our values and ... go out into the world together, it's really important."

Mr Albanese, on his first trip to Queenstown since "last century", said there was much to discuss during the annual meeting, including increasingly strong defence ties, seamless travel between the two countries and the single economic market which was "an example for the world".

"At a time when free and fair trade is being questioned, I think it's really important that we emphasise the opportunity that's there as well for both of our nations being located as we are.

"Just to our north is the fastest-growing region in the world in human history, and that represents opportunity."

Mr Luxon said during last week's visit to Papua New Guinea he had discussed how in a great society "old men plant trees that they will never see the benefits of and get the shade from".

"In many ways, that's the conversation that Anthony and I will be having today - how do we build our countries, our security and interest so that actually we're setting up our countries for our children and for our grandchildren."

Trade and defence will be key themes in talks. Photo: Getty Images

The summit opened with a pōwhiri by Ngāi Tahu, which Albanese described as "very moving". Ngai Tahu representatives included Sir Tipene O'Regan and Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou upoko Edward Ellison.

The yearly fixture alternates between the two countries and allows the leaders to discuss bilateral ties and set priorities for the year ahead, RNZ reports.

Talks were expected to canvass the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Palestinian statehood, as well as security, defence and economic challenges closer to home.

Both leaders spoke about Gaza this week with French President Emmanuel Macron after France, Canada and the United Kingdom signalled they would recognise Palestine at a United Nations summit next month.

New Zealand and Australia have said it is a question of "when, not if" they recognise a Palestinian state, but neither have committed to a timeline.

Luxon has called the trans-Tasman relationship "the best it's ever been". Two-way trade is worth $35 billion and ministers on both sides have been meeting regularly to strengthen ties.

Albanese was also expected to take part in a business roundtable with the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum later on Saturday.

On Sunday, the leaders are due to lay a wreath at Arrowtown War Memorial Park before Albanese departs.

- additional reporting RNZ