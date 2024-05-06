Police arrest Dunedin letterbox thief

A 38-year-old woman is facing a rare charge of unlawfully opening mail after being caught stealing letters from Dunedin mail boxes.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called about 1.50am on Saturday, when the woman was observed walking down Leith St, going through letter boxes and taking items.

"We located her and she had several letters that weren’t addressed to her, in her possession.

"So she was charged with unlawfully opening mail.

"It’s an unusual charge and one we probably haven’t seen in a while."

She will appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow, he said.

