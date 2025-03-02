Man tasered after biting officer dies

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Police have confirmed this evening the man tasered after threatening them with a samurai sword and allegedly biting an officer has died.

The incident began when a police officer was allegedly bitten on the hand by the man wielding the sword. He became unconscious after being tasered after officers stopped a fleeing car this afternoon.

Police are still at the scene in Ōrere Point in the Auckland region following the incident.

In a statement, police said a driver failed to stop after an officer recognised the car - which was being sought as part of an ongoing investigation - in Great South Road in Papakura at 2.15pm today.

The driver failed to stop for police and was followed by the Eagle helicopter as they drove to Ōrere Point, where the car stopped on the beach at about 3.20pm.

While the driver of the car was taken into custody without incident, the male passenger threatened officers with a samurai sword and bit the hand of one officer.

Officers used a Taser, OC spray and a police dog unit, which allowed them to take the man into custody without any further injury to officers.

The man because unconscious while in custody and received medical assistance.

The officer who was bitten has been transported to a medical centre for treatment.

Cordons are in place around the area.