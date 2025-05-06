Homicide probe after seriously injured man dies

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died from serious injuries in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa today.

Police said they were still working to find who was responsible.

Emergency services were called to a Mahia Rd property just before 10am today.

Detective inspector of Counties Manukau CIB Shaun Vickers said the man was found in a critical condition. Despite responders' efforts, died at the scene.

"A scene examination will continue throughout today as we work to understand the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and who was involved."

He said there would be an increased police presence in the area and asked anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

Police did not say what injuries the man died from.