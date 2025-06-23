Middle East crisis 'extremely worrying': Peters

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

Foreign affairs minister Winston Peters says the government will gather the facts before taking a position on the United States' airstrikes on Iran.

The US attacked three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, with President Donald Trump saying the country's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been "completely and totally obliterated."

Trump said Iran "must now make peace" or there would be further attacks.

In response, Iran has accused the US of launching "a dangerous war," and of violating the United Nations Charter and international law.

But on Sunday afternoon, shortly after the attack was launched, Foreign Affairs Ministers Winston Peters said the New Zealand government was waiting for the facts.

"Look, this has just happened. These are circumstances in which we will first of all gather the facts, and the circumstances, before we give our opinion."

Peters said the crisis was "extremely worrying" and New Zealand would continue to call for diplomacy and dialogue.

"Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it's critical further escalation is avoided. We strongly support efforts towards diplomacy and urge all parties to return to talks," he said.

"Iran's nuclear activities have long worried New Zealand. We want Iran to comply with its international obligations. Our concern is that further military action is not going to deliver a sustainable solution to this problem.

"We're a long way from the region, but New Zealand will continue to convey these measures in favour of diplomacy and dialogue directly to Iran, Israel, and the other parties involved in possible talks."

Labour's defence spokesperson Peeni Henare backed Peters' calls for a return to talks, but said the government should acknowledge the US breached international law and be "perhaps a bit stronger" in the first instance.

Henare said Trump's statements had made it "quite clear" what had happened.

"Countries can't call for peace and de-escalation, only to take the action that's been taken."

Waikato University law professor Alexander Gillespie said the airstrikes were "clearly" illegal in terms of international law.

"There's nowhere in the UN charter that says you can bomb someone who won't negotiate with you. But whether you get to a point where that is actually condemned is going to be very different," he said.

"There's the theory of international law, with the UN Charter, and then there's the reality of international politics at the moment, which means that America will not be condemned internationally by the Security Council or even through the International Court of Justice."

The prime minister is heading to NATO this week.

New Zealand is not a member, but in recent years has been invited as a partner along with fellow Indo-Pacific Four nations Australia, Japan and South Korea.

While Christopher Luxon would be "on the margins," Gillespie expected he would be watching closely to see what like-minded partners were saying.

"This is an act which is not self-defence, and even if you argued it was pre-emptive self-defence, it wasn't necessary because there were other options of diplomacy still open. It will create difficulties if we speak out and say that, I don't think we're in a position to do that right now, for fear of the reaction that you get from America."

Australia's government has already issued a statement on the airstrikes.

"We have been clear that Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program has been a threat to international peace and security," the statement said.

"We note the US president's statement that now is the time for peace. The security situation in the region is highly volatile. We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy."

Defence Force plane leaves today

The government is sending a C-130J Hercules plane to the Middle East, along with Defence Force and Foreign Affairs personnel, to assist New Zealanders stranded in Iran and Israel.

Defence minister Judith Collins said the plane was a contingency, and would not be able to aid in evacuation flights until airspace restrictions in the region eased.

In the meantime, those who were able to leave via a safe route were urged to do so.

Peters said the flights would get people to a safe place.

"We're not bringing them home. We're getting them to where they can make arrangements to get home."

The government has been warning New Zealanders in the region to leave for a long time, Peters said.

The number of New Zealanders registered as being in Iran or Israel had increased in recent days.

The decision to send the Hercules was made even before knowledge of the airstrikes had come through.

"Our anxiety was enunciated and formulated into policy, warnings, and collections of views months ago. We've been saying it, and it's a sad circumstance here, but we said 'look this is very dangerous, get out,'" Peters said.

Citing security reasons, Collins would not say where the plane and personnel would be based.

Both Henare and Gillespie supported the move.

"I think if we're ready and on standby, at the very least, to make sure we can respond to our citizens and their needs, and also those of our diplomatic staff, I think that's a really smart move," Henare said.

Gillespie said sending a plane was prudent in case the situation worsened quickly, and the damage became more indiscriminate.