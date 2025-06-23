Man charged after alleged double stabbing at market

Photo: Getty Images

A man has been charged after two people were stabbed at Auckland's Pakuranga Night Markets, after handing himself in to police last night.

The 23-year-old man faces two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday

Police said the man handed himself in to police at the Manukau Police Station and they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police earlier confirmed that two victims were stabbed and are recovering in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Aylesbury Street and Reeves Road near the Night Market in Pakuranga at about 6.45pm Saturday.

Hato Hone St John said three ambulances, three rapid response vehicles and one operations manager responded to the scene.

Ambulance officers treated and then transported two patients in critical condition to Middlemore Hospital.

On Sunday, police said both had undergone surgery and were stable, and the assault appeared to be an isolated incident.

On Saturday night, the Auckland Night Market posted on its social media page, alerting patrons to what happened and saying the Pakuranga market was closed for the evening.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," it said. "This is an isolated incident, and all other markets will continue as planned."

The organisers of the market have been approcahed for comment.

A later post claimed the fight started after those involved made eye contact while browsing hats.

"Looking back, it was truly something that should never have happened," the post said. "No matter the situation, it's always best to avoid conflict and not escalate things."