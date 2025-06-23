Caleb Clarke discharged without conviction

Caleb Clarke arrives at Auckland District Court. Photo: RNZ / Victor Waters

All Blacks and Blues winger Caleb Clarke has been discharged without conviction for dangerous driving.

In February the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police while riding his motorbike in Auckland late last year.

At the time he said "I made an error of judgement while riding my motorbike in Auckland. I've taken full responsibility for my actions and have entered a guilty plea ... I'm extremely apologetic and embarrassed."

The police summary of facts showed he evaded officers and was being tracked by the Eagle helicopter when he ran a red light and was clocked speeding at 110 kmh in a residential area.

Appearing at the Auckland District Court on Monday, Clarke was granted a discharge without conviction.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Clarke was also named in the first All Blacks squad for the season on Monday.

He was earlier accompanied into the court by his family, including his father and former All Black Eroni Clarke.