Woman accused of killing mother to begin trial

Helen Gregory was found dead at her home in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah. Photo: RNZ / Hamish Cardwell

The trial of a 53-year-old accused of killing her mother is set to begin at the High Court in Wellington today.

Helen Gregory, 79, was found dead at her home in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah in January last year.

Her obituary said she was a dearly loved mother and grandmother, with at least six grandkids.

According to her neighbours, she was an avid gardener, "a lovely person" who was "fit as a fiddle", and a keen churchgoer.

Her daughter Julia DeLuney, 53, who lives in Paraparaumu, is charged with her murder.

She pleaded not guilty in July 2024.

She applied for name suppression, with her lawyer Hunter de Groot arguing there would be a "firestorm" of coverage similar to the trial of Auckland eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne.

But Justice Grau declined the application, saying this case's "level of intrigue" was not comparable.

DeLuney has been living at home on electronically monitored bail while she awaits trial.

The trial is set down for four weeks, and the Crown is expected to call more than 100 witnesses.