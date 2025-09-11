Planned opening date for Christ Church Cathedral revealed

A new plan to rebuild Christ Church Cathedral in stages could see the landmark central city building reopened by the end of 2030.

Plans for the cathedral reinstatement were reviewed last year after Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd was unable to secure extra funding for an $85-$95 million shortfall and construction work paused on the project.

CCRL director Mark Stewart said the project has made significant progress since then.

"It’s been a busy time. We’ve reviewed and costed a range of options to make the reinstatement achievable," Stewart said.

"The conclusion has been to undertake the work in stages.

"We have developed a plan that will see the first stage deliver a reopened Cathedral and the removal of hoardings from the Square to enable its revitalisation."

A render of the reopened Christ Church Cathedral. Image: Supplied

Stewart said the first stage will see the tower and nave areas reinstated, along with the western wall (including the Rose Window).

This will create a cathedral with seating for up to 700 people. It was these areas that first opened to the public when the Cathedral was originally built in 1881.

Stewart said the plan has attracted endorsement from tangata whenua, key business and community leaders who have voiced their support in a new video Re:Opening.

"It is important for the city’s sake that we get this project moving,” says Stewart.

"Christchurch’s central city is thriving and, while its revitalisation is often lauded, the cathedral is an obstacle to further progress.

"Until there is a resolution, the private sector will remain reluctant to unlock investment in the properties around the Square fully."

This new plan halves the funding shortfall to between $40-$45 million.

With construction work beginning next year, the cathedral could be open by the end of 2030.

An interior render of the reopened Christ Church Cathedral. Image: Supplied

Christ Church Cathedral dean Ben Truman says Re:Opening has the full support of the Anglican Church leadership, which has agreed to commit a further $20 million to the project.

"We want to make this happen," Truman said.

"The cathedral, with its tower and square, was always the hub of our city as well as a major tourist attraction.

"It has a rich history and an even richer future – a reopened Christ Church Cathedral will be, as it was before, a place that welcomes everyone and hosts important events for the city.

"We are so thankful for the significant work already achieved, and the support we’ve had in getting it to this point.

"We’re excited with this plan to get the doors open, the bells ringing, and the square alive again."

Ben Bridge, whose company Mainland Capital, along with Russell Property Group, is redeveloping the landmark Noah’s Hotel, said "Cathedral Square is the last piece of the puzzle in terms of the rebuild of the CBD".

"Providing certainty with respect to the Cathedral will give the investment community confidence to develop the area around it fully.

"It will unlock substantial private sector investment that will bring Cathedral Square to life – just as Riverside, Little High, The Crossing, The Terrace, and other developments have delivered,” said Bridge.

Said Stewart: "This is about ensuring Christchurch’s post-quake revitalisation continues. It’s about ensuring Cathedral Square and the properties around it are brought back to life, providing a capstone to the earthquake era for this and future generations.

"The Cathedral is a part of our city. People are united on the need for progress, so it’s time to come together and make it happen."