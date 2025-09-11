'Deeply inappropriate': Ex-Labour MP Stuart Nash resigns over crude comment

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Former Labour MP Stuart Nash has resigned from his job at recruitment agency Robert Walters, after a formal review was initiated by the company.

It comes after Nash apologised for telling the Platform a woman is a "person with a p***y and a pair of t**s," on Tuesday.

Robert Walters confirmed a review was taking place after the company was made aware of his comments made in a "personal capacity", a spokesperson said.

"The remarks are deeply inappropriate and do not reflect our values or the standards of our business. We have initiated a formal review, and we will not be commenting further while that process is ongoing."

RNZ approached Nash to discuss the formal review.

Nash would not be inteviewed but told RNZ he "thoroughly enjoyed working for them".

When asked if he'd left the company, Nash said "I've resigned".

He said it was a good company, but had decided it was best for himself, and the company, that he resign, "effective immediately".

Nash spoke at New Zealand First's annual conference over the weekend, and did not rule out campaigning for the party at the next election.

Nash was widely rumoured to be aligning himself with the party. He told members it was no coincidence NZ First leader Winston Peters and second-in-command Shane Jones were filling halls around the country.

Speaking to media on his way into Question Time, Peters told RNZ he wasn't aware Nash had resigned.

Asked if there had been discussions with Nash about resigning from his job, Peters said "no, because I'm not his employer".

"When are you guys going to connect with my responsibilities?"

Asked if he should have resigned, Peters pointed out Nash had "apologised unreservedly".

"Some people make mistakes."

Asked if it was a dumb mistake to make, Peters agreed, "it is a dumb mistake to make, he said it himself".