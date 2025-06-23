Retro video store standing strong

Dead Video owner, Evan Kiddey in front of his horror and cult collection, the largest in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

Evan Kiddey’s collection journey was hatched at an early age. He recalls being taken around garage sales and markets by his parents, Martin and Christine Kiddey.

He developed a love for cinema and physical media, particularly the horror and cult genres.

His business, Dead Video, looks to keep what he loves alive.

Kiddey’s store boasts more than 3000 titles across VHS, DVD, Blu-ray and 4k formats, including the largest selection of horror and cult titles in Christchurch.

“Everything in the store is an extension of my personality and all the things I love,” said Kiddey.

“It’s having that place where people can come in and feel happy after leaving.”

Evan Kiddey with kiwi icon and Flight of the Concords star, Jermaine Clements. Photo: Supplied

His store also sells video games, comic books, vinyl records and vintage collectables.

His most expensive title is a VHS copy of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, priced at $750. Some of his collectables exceed $1000.

The vintage store’s collection comes from a variety of places: hunting in thrift stores, scouring online and donations from the public.

"If you’re not hungry for it, you’re never going to find the good stuff,” Kiddey said.

The 39-year-old’s passion drew him to make an Instagram page in 2019 to find like-minded people who shared a love for physical media.

"With all the (video) stores closing down, I thought it would be nice to keep that alive, keep that feeling for the next generation,” he said.

Kiddey opened two pop-up rental video stores, one next to Spooky Boogie and then one on Norwich Quay, but was forced to stop due to lockdown in March 2020.

Following lockdown being lifted, he converted his friend’s garage on Dublin St into a rental video store.

In 2021, he opened the store he operates now on London St, at a time where video rental shops were closing down.

"It was a total risk, but I was stubborn.

"I asked video store owners and they were like it’s not going to work, it’s not a viable business plan, and I was like, whatever, I’ll do it,” he said.

Evan Kiddey with american actor John Cho. Photo: Supplied

For a while it appeared the doubters were correct. As being purely a video rental store proved to be unfeasible, Kiddey branched out to collectables and selling secondhand movies.

"It’s been a positive shift.

"It’s pretty cool to have it here and still be here, because a lot of people didn’t think we would be,” he said.

The business owner said more people are starting to come back to physical media.

He attributes the revival to audiences growing tired of streaming service algorithms and the effect of holding a tangible object.

"It’s in your hand, you get bonus features, director commentaries, stills library, all the theatrical trailers, there’s so much packed in these discs,” he said.

The journey has been amazing, Kiddey said, but it has not been without its ebbs and flows.

"We’ve gone through lockdowns, social distancing, limited people allowed in the store, economic downturns, everything, I’ve opened a business in the worst possible time in history.

"But it's been a lot of fun, I’ve met some absolutely amazing people by doing this and people I wouldn't have met otherwise. The community around the shop and collecting is pretty awesome.”

A snippet of the wide collection available at Dead Video, including more than 3000 titles across VHS, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K formats. Photo: Supplied

Dead Video regular Lewis Fitzgerald has been collecting action figures since he was a kid and loves still having places to facilitate his passion.

“I've met some cool guys, other collectors and stuff through there that I wouldn't have probably necessarily met, it’s just cool.”

He found his “holy grail” at Dead Video, a 1984 G.I Joe rattler jet.

“Evan’s the man with finding random stuff people are looking for,” he said.

The store has even had Hollywood celebrities pass through – Elijah Wood from The Lord of the Rings, Jemaine Clement Flight of the Conchords and John Cho from Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle.

Kiddey is a chef by trade and works as a food and technology teacher at Unlimited Discovery School alongside running the business.

“It’s a really good juggle, but I’m managing so far,” he said.