Retirement village 'terribly saddened' after body found

Elisabeth Nicholls. Photo: Supplied / NZ police

The retirement village where Christchurch woman Elisabeth Nicholls disappeared from says it's "terribly saddened" by the news police searching for her have found a body.

The 79-year-old, who suffered from dementia, walked out of the Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village in Riccarton on the evening of 4 June, only hours after being admitted for respite care.

On Sunday, police found a body believed to be that of Nicholls in the Gracefield Avenue area, only two kilometres from where she went missing.

The Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village was run by Ryman Healthcare.

In a statement, Ryman's chief operating officer Marsha Cadman said the company was supporting its residents and team members in the village and continuing to liaise with police.

"Ryman, along with our Margaret Stoddart Village team, are "terribly saddened" by the news that a body has been found in the search for Elisabeth Nicholls. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Elisabeth's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," she said.

The company would work with Health NZ to look into what happened, a Ryman spokesperson said.

Nicholls was referred to the village for respite care by Health NZ.

"Our contracts with them set out the level of care to be provided. Margaret Stoddart Village provides only rest home level care, whereby residents are able to come and go independently. This is not a dementia care facility," the spokesperson said.

Nicholls arrived at the retirement village on the morning of 4 June and was last seen at 6.01pm.

"At 6.20pm, team members at the village became aware that Elisabeth may have chosen to leave, on what was her first night at the village, and immediately commenced a search of the premise," Ryman said.

"A village search was undertaken including a search of each room, shared space and the rest home grounds, followed by contacting next of kin. As is standard protocol, if a resident is still unable to be located following this process, we then contact police."

The last confirmed sighting of Nicholls was over an hour later at the Chateau on the Park Hotel in Riccarton, about 500 metres from the retirement village.

Following her disappearance, police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers scoured areas of the city to find Nicholls.

Pleas were made for the public to check their backyards and anywhere she might have taken refuge.

In a statement, Nicholls' family said they were very saddened and relieved she had been found on Sunday.

The family was very grateful for everyone's efforts in looking for her, particularly police and members of the Christchurch public.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said on Sunday he hoped the discovery would help provide some closure for her family and loved ones.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

RNZ approached Health NZ for comment.