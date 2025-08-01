Be wary of waterways over weekend: NEMA

People are advised to be cautious in and around the ocean and estuaries this weekend. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY (file)

A tsunami advisory alert for New Zealand and the Chatham Islands has been lifted two days after a powerful earthquake in Russia but a warning remains for "strong and unusual" currents.

The 8.8 magnitude tremor on the far eastern side of Russia triggered tsunami warnings and alerts for nations near the Pacific Ocean.

In an update about 2pm today, the National Emergency Management Authority said beach and marine tsunami conditions were observed across the east coast of New Zealand last night, but they have now subsided to strong and unusual currents.

Tsunami activity around the New Zealand coastlines has significantly decreased, it said.

"However, there may still be strong and unusual currents and these may continue until Monday.

"We advise the New Zealand public to exercise caution in and around the ocean and estuaries over the weekend."

"Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore", the agency warned.

- Allied Media