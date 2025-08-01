Manslaughter charge after fatal punch outside rugby club

Daytona Thompson appearing in court today. Photo: supplied

A 22-year-old who fatally punched another man in an allegedly unprovoked attack outside a rugby clubroom has been charged with manslaughter.

Daytona Thompson appeared in the New Plymouth District Court this afternoon where the elevated charge was filed after the death of Daniel Nganeko.

The courtroom was packed with whānau and friends of both men. Outside, an even bigger crowd of their loved-ones gathered as the brief hearing took place.

Judge Tony Greig addressed the court's public gallery before Thompson was brought into the dock, acknowledging the "profound tragedy" that had occurred for both whānau.

He said he understood their grief and asked for calm, which was respected.

On Monday, Thompson pleaded guilty to a charge of assault after punching Nganeko, 37, on Saturday night outside the Tukapa Rugby & Sports Club in New Plymouth.

Nganeko died in Auckland City Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the summary of facts relating to the assault provided to NZME, Tukapa Rugby Club held its end-of-season senior prizegiving awards on Saturday, which Thompson attended.

He was not a club member but was there in support of a member who was receiving an award.

Daniel Nganeko was hit outside the Tukapa clubrooms at the weekend and died on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Nganeko, who did not know Thompson, was also at the event as a club supporter.

The prizegiving finished about 11.20pm after an excessive noise complaint was served on the club, the summary stated.

Nganeko, a videographer, was standing with a group of friends on the footpath in Gladstone Rd across from the rugby grounds.

Thompson approached Nganeko and the pair began talking.

The summary said that "without any obvious provocation", Thompson then swivelled and threw a punch with his "clenched right fist", which struck Nganeko on his chin.

Nganeko fell backwards onto the ground and his head hit the edge of the footpath.

Thompson then ran from the scene.

The summary said Nganeko was flown to Auckland City Hospital, where scans revealed he had suffered a fractured skull and extensive brain injuries with damage to his frontal and rear lobes. He was placed on life support.

The next day, Thompson handed himself in to the New Plymouth police station, the summary stated.

He was unable to offer any explanation as to why he hit Nganeko, saying he had issues recalling the events of the night because of how much alcohol he had consumed.

"He had vague memories of the conversation with the victim and believes he unnecessarily reacted to a comment made by the victim," the summary stated.

Thompson had been bailed after his guilty plea to the assault.

However he consented to being remanded in custody today.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam said Thompson would enter a plea to the manslaughter charge at his next hearing, due to be held in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 15.

Judge Greig said he believed the plea would be "a comfort" for both whānau.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke asked for the earlier charge of assault to be withdrawn, which the judge granted.

Tukapa Rugby Club paid tribute to Nganeko on Facebook after his death, saying he was a passionate supporter of the club who "gave his time, his energy, and his heart to our community".

"We stand united in support of the Nganeko family and all those affected," Tukapa chairman Scott Siffleet wrote.

According to Nganeko's LinkedIn page, he graduated from Media Design School in 2015 and has worked as a videographer for organisations such as Specsavers, the National Gallery of Victoria and 77 Productions.

Nganeko also worked as a visual journalist for Stuff from October last year until earlier this year.

- By Tara Shaskey, Open Justice reporter of NZ Herald