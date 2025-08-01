'Someone knows what happened': Baby critically injured

The baby is in Auckland's Starship Hospital. Photo: ODT Files

A three-month old baby from Masterton is in a critical condition, with what police suspect are "non-accidental" injuries.

The baby is in Auckland's Starship Hospital, seven days after being injured.

Police say they were alerted last Friday after the baby girl had been taken to Wairarapa Hospital the night before and transferred to Wellington Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police were working closely with Oranga Tamariki and Health NZ and speaking with family.

The police were urging anyone with information to share it with police.

“We’re speaking with whānau to help progress our enquiries, but these cases are complex and take time.”

“Someone knows what happened, and we’re doing everything we can to get answers for a victim who has no way of speaking up for themselves.”