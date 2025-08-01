Graphic shows potential Wellington waterfront safety balustrades

New graphics reveal what a $7 million project to put safety balustrades on parts of Wellington's waterfront might look like. Photo: Supplied / Wellington City Council via RNZ

Wellington City Council papers reveal what a $7 million project to put safety balustrades on parts of the waterfront might look like.

The Environment and Infrastructure Committee will meet on August 7 to discuss installing edge protection on sections of the Kumutoto and Queens Wharf waterfront precincts, an area spanning approximately from the Maritime Police Station to Shed 6, to address safety risks in the high traffic areas.

The effort to improve safety at one of NZ's 10 worst drowning spots follows recommendations made to Wellington City Council after a coronial inquest into the death of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin.

Coroner Katharine Greig found Wellington's waterfront lacked adequate measures to prevent Calkin's death and recommended installing permanent edge protection.

The council's council's Environment and Infrastructure Committee will discuss whether to install the edge protection next month. Photo: Supplied / Wellington City Council via RNZ

Council officers recommended installing the balustrades without community consultation to give urgency to the recommendations the coronor made.

A public consultation process was expected to be undertaken for the remaining precincts, which would cost an additional $11m.