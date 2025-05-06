Trio walk out on board chairman who made racist slur

Barry Williams. Photo ODT Files

Three Dunedin councillors have walked out of a presentation by a community board chairman who was censured in 2023 for a racist slur.

When Barry Williams started his submission this morning at a Dunedin City Council hearing, the councillors - Steve Walker, Marie Laufiso and Christine Garey - got up and left.

Mr Williams was speaking on behalf of the Strath Taieri Community Board about the council's 2025-34 long-term plan.

The councillors returned to the table after Mr Williams had finished.

Mr Williams said afterwards councillors going back and forth was "bloody ridiculous".

He also noted Cr Lee Vandervis arrived late.

Mr Williams was censured after he insulted a member of the public.

The council invited Mr Williams to consider resigning as board chairman.

He apologised to his victim, and to the public, but did not resign.