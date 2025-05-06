Parents stop attempted abduction outside primary school

A relative claiming to be the students uncle said on social media the boy was 8-years-old. File photo: RNZ

A stranger has attempted to abduct a South Auckland primary school student while they were walking home from school on Monday.

In a statement on social media, the principal of Rowndale School in Manurewa Karl Vasau said a man tried to force a boy into his car just up the road from the school.

"Luckily there were parents there that intervened and the man drove away.

"The student then made his way home and told his parents who then came into school to let us know and then they rung the Police.

"The police have been into school and are working with us on using some of our CTV footage from the front of the school."

He urged parents or students who saw what happened to tell the school or contact the police using case number PO62455386.

He said the school would dedicate part of its Teacher Only Day on Tuesday to working through how they would address the incident when students returned on Wednesday.

"Our student is safe now and his family are thankful that nothing further happened to their boy but are wanting us all to be aware and stay safe."

He encouraged parents to talk to their children about keeping themselves safe when walking to and from school.

Vasau said he informed the Manurewa Principals Association about the abduction attempt on Monday and a warning had been passed on to all schools in the area.

He said police would be patrolling the premises after school when students returned on Wednesday.

The principal of Rowndale School in Manurewa Karl Vasau. Photo: Supplied

He added education officers would also be coming in during the day to talk to students in the classroom and reinforce safe practices going to and from school.

A relative claiming to be the students uncle said on social media the boy was 8-years-old and that the suspect approached the boy at about 3:05pm on Monday afternoon.

The post on Facebook went on to say this individual tried to take the boy by force outside the main gates of Good News Family Church on Rowandale Road, before two individuals intervened in the attempted abduction.

He said the family were asking these people to contact police and report what they witnessed.

The family member described the suspect as a Polynesian man, estimated to be in his mid-50s to 60s, wearing a camouflage hunting jersey and long black pants.

He was reported by the family to be driving a small white sedan with swear words written on the side panels and an image of a raised middle finger.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were investigating a man's interaction with a child outside Rowandale School on Monday afternoon.

"At around 3pm, a man approached a young boy and began interacting with him as he was walking home on the footpath.

"Nearby adults intervened and the male left the area."

Police said they were still working to understand what happened.

"We have spoken with the boy and will continue to work through a careful process given he is a young person."

The spokesperson said they were working with Rowandale School and providing reassurance to its community.

They said police were reviewing CCTV footage in the area and asked anyone with information to contact them using the reference number 250505/2064.