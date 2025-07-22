Young man who died after Hamilton brawl named

The scene of the fatal incident in central Hamilton. Photo: RNZ

Police have named the 20-year-old who died following a brawl between two groups in Hamilton early on Sunday.

Tyreece Te Pairi, of Hamilton, was injured in the incident in the central city just after midnight on Sunday, and later died in hospital.

Three other victims suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious. RNZ understands the victims were stabbed.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said police were providing support to Te Pairi's family, and the investigation team was "continuing to assess every line of enquiry available to us".

"We want to hold the offenders accountable for their actions and hope the public can assist us."

Bloodstains on the flooring of a container walkway outside a construction site on Alexandra St. Photo: RNZ

He said police wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area around Alexandra St, between 11.30pm on Saturday and 12.30am on Sunday.

"If you were in the area in the timeframe and have video, photos or dashcam footage, please upload them to our dedicated portal.

"It's possible you have captured something that will assist the investigation."

Sources have told RNZ that the stabbing may have been linked to a club event in the central city.

Police said there would continue to be a visible police presence in Hamilton as the investigation continued, as well as reassurance patrols in the community.