Young man who died after Hamilton brawl named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tyreece Te Pairi, of Hamilton, was injured in the incident in the central city just after midnight on Sunday, and later died in hospital.
Three other victims suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious. RNZ understands the victims were stabbed.
Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said police were providing support to Te Pairi's family, and the investigation team was "continuing to assess every line of enquiry available to us".
"We want to hold the offenders accountable for their actions and hope the public can assist us."
"If you were in the area in the timeframe and have video, photos or dashcam footage, please upload them to our dedicated portal.
"It's possible you have captured something that will assist the investigation."
Sources have told RNZ that the stabbing may have been linked to a club event in the central city.
Police said there would continue to be a visible police presence in Hamilton as the investigation continued, as well as reassurance patrols in the community.