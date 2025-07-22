Wellington homicide victim 'set up' to be robbed - police

Police think more than one person was involved in the plan to lure and rob Abdulhassan Nabizadah. Photo: RNZ

Wellington police believe a man was "set up" to be robbed - but the incident took a violent and ultimately tragic turn.

Abdulhassan Nabizadah was found critically injured on a street corner in Camperdown Rd, in the suburb of Miramar, early on March 17 this year, shortly after police were called to a home invasion a block away in Darlington Rd.

The 63-year-old died in hospital the next day.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard, head of the investigation, told RNZ that police had identified and spoken to a woman linked to messages which drew Nabizadah to the suburb and the assault which cost him his life.

He said police believed there were people who knew exactly what happened and called on them to do the right thing and come forward.

Pritchard told told RNZ this week that police had spoken to the woman known to both Nabizadah and another man facing charges over the aggravated burglary of the Darlington Rd property.

A cellphone found near the scene of the home invasion had been linked to the woman and contained communications with Nabizadah, he said.

"[Nabizadah] was going there to meet a female known to him. From the evidence we've gathered the motive - we believe - was to rob him and it's been taken to far and led to an unprovoked, violent assault on him that has ultimately led to his death."

Police believe more than one person was involved in the plan to lure and rob Nabizadah.

Nabizadah had been assaulted about 12.30am - before residents in the Darlington Rd home were disturbed by an intruder.

Pritchard said police were unsure as what had led to the burglary that followed the assault.

"We don't understand the motive for the burglary. They are separate incidents that happened to be linked through persons and a cellphone. Why someone would go and commit a burglary? We don't have any logic behind that one.

"I think it was an opportunist event [and] there's no evidence to suggest that family or that address was singled out."

'There are people out there who know what happened'

Pritchard had no doubt there were people who knew exactly what had happened, but police were yet to get the full story.

"We've engaged with a number of persons - some who have provided accounts to us, some who are reluctant. I know there are people out there who know what's happened.

"Persons who have information - think of the family, think of the heartache. Losing someone in such violent, unprovoked [and] needless actions. Cutting someone's life short - and the impact on his family - just from wanting to rob someone who's a law abiding citizen, who just happened to be in wrong place at the wrong time... Have a conscience and just come forward," he said.

Many people in the community had provided information, some of which had enabled police to get in touch with a vehicle and two individuals of interest spotted in the area at the time, he said

He was grateful for the community's efforts and wanted to assure residents that crimes at the centre of the investigation were not indicative of unchecked criminal activity in the suburb.

"We're confident they are isolated incidents and don't represent a pattern of offending in the area."

Pritchard said a dedicated team was determined to hold the people behind Nabizadah's death to account.

"The team is working really hard to provide the family with some justice.

"There is a lot of data and material that they are reviewing, and they are attempting to speak to persons who have information and they'll keep being persistent with that because we know people have got the answers out there so we won't give up."