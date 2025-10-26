Homicide probe after man with gunshot injuries dies

File photo

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man who was critically injured in the North Island town of Te Puke on Saturday.

They received a report of a person being admitted to hospital with critical gunshot injuries about 10.30am.

The man died this morning.

Police were working to establish what happened and to locate those involved.

There would be an increased police presence in the Maneoka area in the coming days, they said.

Police want to hear from anyone who may be able to provide information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage in the Maneoka area from 10am to 11am yesterday.

- 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference number 251025/0395.