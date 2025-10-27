Measles case confirmed at high school

Wellington Girls' College. File photo.

Four staff and about 60 students at Wellington Girls' College have been identified as possible contacts with a person with measles.

All have been informed by the school,and told that Health NZ will contact them and decide if they need to isolate.

A Health New Zealand (HNZ) letter to the school today confirmed that a person with measles was at the college earlier this month.

The letter sent on Sunday said the person was at the school on Monday October 13, between 8.45am and midday.

HNZ's letter said it was directly contacting students and staff who were at highest risk of being infected with measles.

"These people are considered close contacts and may need to stay home to stop measles spreading to others," it said.

Previously, eight cases of measles have been confirmed and health officials have warned of the risk of an outbreak.

There are locations of interest across the country - in Auckland, Taranaki, Nelson-Marlborough and Tasman, and the Manawatū Whanganui region.

Health New Zealand has not yet directly commented on the case at the college.