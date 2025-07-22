Escort wants to give evidence at Hanna inquest

Madison Ashton was called as a witness for the Crown during the Polkinghorne trial but did not turn up. Photo: supplied

Australian sex worker Madison Ashton has asked to give evidence at an inquest into the death of Auckland health manager Pauline Hanna.

Hanna, who managed the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine as an executive director at Counties Manukau Health, died in her home in the Auckland suburb of Remuera home on April 5 in 2021.

Pauline Hanna. Photo: RNZ

Her husband, former Auckland eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne, was found not guilty of murdering her after an eight-week trial last year.

The Crown argued Polkinghorne killed his wife after a possible violent struggle, while he may have been under the influence of methamphetamine.

The defence maintained Hanna died by suicide after many years of struggling with depression, compounded by work-related stress.

Ashton - Polkinghorne's former lover - was called as a witness for the Crown but did not turn up during the trial.

She told other media she decided not to give evidence due to being unhappy with the police's treatment of her.

Ashton had since approached Coroner Tania Tetitaha's office, indicating she had evidence relevant to the circumstances of Hanna's death.

This can now be revealed as the Coroner has lifted a previous non-publication order.

The next pre-inquest conference is set down for August.