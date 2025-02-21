Dunedin men arrested for allegedly importing drugs

Two Dunedin men have been arrested today over the alleged importation of MDMA and ketamine.

Southern District crime manager Detective Inspector Shona Low said two search warrants were executed in Dunedin this afternoon where police located "a number of items of interest".

A 23-year-old Dunedin man was arrested this afternoon at Queenstown Airport, and a 30-year-old Dunedin man was arrested after a vehicle stop in Christchurch.

Both will appear in court tomorrow.

The 30-year-old will appear in the Christchurch District Court and the 23-year-old will appear in the Queenstown District Court, charged with multiple importations.

Both will have their bail opposed, Det Insp Low said.

"This is an example of the strong partnership police shares with New Zealand Customs when it comes to investigating the importation of illegal drugs into the country.

"In executing these search warrants and arresting those we believe are responsible, we’ve made a significant impact in terms of reducing the harm that the drug trade causes within our communities."

"These were significant intercepts destined for the region," Customs manager investigations Dominic Adams said.

"We believe this influx of drugs were intended for the local community in the South Island, where they would have caused considerable harm."

"Customs works really closely with police districts up and down the country, and in this case we were able to assist Dunedin Police with information and investigative support which has resulted in today’s arrests."